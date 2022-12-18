He’s back. 90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa reunited with his sons and wife Kalani Faagata in a California hotel room amid rumors the two split.

“Finally surprised my family,” the Samoa native, 27, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring his young sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Friday, December 16. “Thank God for his protection upon us. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Asuelu reunited with his sons, Oliver, 4, and Kennedy, 3, at a Los Angeles hotel following a more than month-long trip to his native country of Samoa. During that time, Kalani seemingly hinted she split from the 90 Day Fiancé alum after relocating her family from Utah to California in November 2022.

“Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” the mom of two wrote alongside a compilation of photos and videos of fun outings with her two sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow.”

In a separate Instagram post Asuelu shared that day, Kalani’s voice can be heard in the background asking their children, “Who is it?” as they enthusiastically opened the door of their hotel room to peek outside.

Kalani and Asuelu first sparked split rumors in June after the dad of two shared a lengthy message on why his wife was absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post of an old clip dancing with his wife.

At the time, he added he “had a lot to say” but was “under the contract.” Two days later, the TLC alum dropped another hint in a video as he unveiled a shocking weight loss transformation.

That same month, In Touch exclusively confirmed that the couple’s marital home in Washington, Utah, was placed for sale. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which was purchased by Kalani and her father, Low, was initially listed at $589,000, and the price was later reduced three times before landing at $499,999 on August 12.

Prior to Asuelu’s trip to Samoa, he was also preparing to leave Utah for good, taking the opportunity to slam trolls who claimed he “wasn’t a good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu said in an Instagram Reel in October 2022. “They say grow up, be a good dad, bitches I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”