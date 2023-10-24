90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata told husband Asuelu Pulaa that she wants a divorce after she revealed she hooked up with her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez.

One week after Kalani, 35, confirmed to her costars she spent the night with Dallas on the October 16 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the TV personality broke the news to Asuelu, 28, during the Monday, October 23, episode.

Kalani called an emergency therapy session with Asuelu, where she explained that she unblocked Dallas’ number, and he flew out to be with her. While she initially planned to only talk with Dallas, she revealed that they “ended up doing other things.”

Asuelu was visibly upset by the news and began to cry. He then asked if she wanted a divorce, which she said she did. Kalani noted that they spent the past seven years trying to make their relationship work and said she was done trying.

After Asuelu said he is a different person than when they first met, Kalani assured him that she wanted to remain friends as they raise their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Fans have watched Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship crumble during the debut season of the spinoff. During the season premiere on August 14, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his trip to his native Samoa in 2022. The mother of two said she learned about the affair during a FaceTime call when she noticed his tongue was white, which she explained was a sign of an oral yeast infection.

After he admitted to accepting oral sex from the unnamed woman, Asuelu told Kalani she could have a “hall pass” and kiss someone else to get even.

She went on to kiss Dallas, though their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. While the affair was only intended to be physical, Kalani admitted she developed feelings for him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani told producers in a confessional during the premiere. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu, but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

TLC

Kalani spoke more about her problems with Asuelu during the October 16 episode, explaining to some of her costars that she hit her breaking point with him after she found out he had deleted messages from his phone. The TLC personality then said she “lost interest” in their marriage and revealed she “cries all the time” with Asuelu.

While Kalani has been open about her disappointment in Asuelu for his infidelities, she also admitted she was upset with herself for tolerating it and keeping their problems a secret to “protect” him.

“Collectively he’s cheated like 10, 12 times,” the reality star said on the October 2 episode. “And hearing myself say that, I’m just disgusted with myself.”