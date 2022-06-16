Moving on? The house that 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and husband Asuelu Pulaa have called home together is for sale, In Touch can confirm exclusively.

The Washington, Utah, home, which was purchased by Kalani, 33, and father Low in June 2018, was placed for sale in late May 2022 and is still currently on the market, according to a deed obtained and a listing viewed by In Touch.

While the property, which boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,424 square feet, was initially listed for $589,990, the price was later reduced to $549,999 on June 13.

Sitting on a 0.22-acre lot, the home offers “[plenty] of storage, including an entire room for food supply in the finished basement,” according to the listing.

In addition, the house has “[two] living rooms: one at the entrance and one overlooking the massive backyard” and its “[yard] boasts a spacious covered patio, playground and chicken coop.”

The news of Kalani’s house, which “sits at the end of a triple cul-de-sac, with majestic mountain and red rock views,” being put on the market comes amid speculation that she and Asuelu, who tied the knot in September 2018 and share two children together, Oliver and Kennedy, may have split.

Just days before the price of the house was reduced, the dad of two shared a lengthy message addressing why Kalani was conspicuously absent from his social media lately and teased that they were selling “this house very soon.”

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys,” he wrote in the caption of a Instagram video post of Kalani and Asuelu dancing together.

After saying “IDK” to those who were wondering Kalani was recently on his feed, Asuelu teased that he had “a lot to say” and he was “under the contract” that might prohibit him from discussing what was going on.

“I wanna have my own space but [Kalani] … doesn’t want to communicate anymore,” he added.

Days after that, Asuelu implied that he was “single” in a TikTok video of himself taking out the trash.