From cheating scandals to “hall passes,” Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are giving their relationship one last chance on TLC’s latest franchise spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple, who met and got pregnant while Kalani was on vacation in Asuelu’s native of Samoa, has been through both major financial and familial issues over the years, but more recently infidelity.

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Asuelu Cheat on Kalani?

During the August 14 debut, Kalani explained during a group session that the reason they were attending a couples’ therapy retreat was because she and Asuelu had a lot of issues revolving around cheating.

“We are trying to figure that out and I think the biggest thing for us, is figuring it out for our kids,” the California native recounted. Meanwhile, Asuelu, noticeably emotional, reported there were a lot of things he needed to work out within himself.

“I know what I did is really bad and I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me,” Asuelu told the counselors, emphasizing he focused on finding the “why” behind his actions. “I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

TLC

Kalani later disclosed to her friend and costar Angela Deem that she found out Asuelu cheated on her after he contracted thrush on his tongue after visiting his dad in Samoa. While Asuelu said it was only a kiss, the mom of two later found out he was offered oral sex and accepted.

What Is Thrush?

Thrush is “a fungal (yeast) infection that can grow in your mouth, throat and other parts of your body,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. With oral thrush, those infected develop “white, raised, cottage cheese-like lesions (spots) on your tongue and cheeks” that can cause mouth pain and redness.

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Use Hall Pass to Cheat?

Despite Kalani wanting to immediately end their relationship, Asuelu offered his wife a “hall pass” to allow her to kiss someone outside of their relationship. While Asuelu didn’t think Kalani would take him up on his offer, Kalani revealed she did take the hall pass and the relationship escalated to oral sex and then actual sex.