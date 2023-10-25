90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata recently enjoyed a “date night” with her sons as her marital issues with husband Asuelu Pulaa continue to unfold on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The TLC star, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 24, to share a sweet photo of her and Asuelu’s “babies,” Oliver, 6, and Kennedy, 4, smiling and holding popcorn buckets as they stood in front of a movie poster at a theater.

Over the photo, Kalani thanked fans for the “sweet messages” she’s received and “for continuing to share your stories with me.”

“I freaking love you guys. Go us!” she concluded.

Kalani and Asuelu, 28, tied the knot in September 2018 after they met during Kalani’s trip to his native Samoa in 2016, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé season 6. The couple then appeared on two seasons of Happily Ever After?, where they raised Oliver and Kennedy amid financial and lifestyle disagreements. On 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August, Kalani and Asuelu revealed another challenge in their relationship: infidelity.

During the August 14 premiere, Kalani shared that Asuelu had cheated on her during a trip to Samoa in fall 2022. She noticed his white tongue, which is typically a sign of oral thrush, on a FaceTime call at the time, and he admitted to accepting oral sex from a woman at a bar. Though Kalani wanted to end their marriage, Asuelu gave her a “hall pass” to kiss another man. She used the hall pass on a California man named Dallas Nuez, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani also revealed that she caught feelings for Dallas and remained in contact with him.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

At first, Kalani blocked Dallas during her and Asuelu’s couples’ retreat so that they could work on their marriage. However, she started talking to Dallas again after she noticed Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages and even spent a night with her hall pass away from the resort.

Asuelu’s cheating incident at the bar was not his first case of infidelity, as Kalani also admitted that he has cheated on her 12 times in total throughout their relationship, including during her pregnancies. This, combined with her ongoing romance with Dallas, made Kalani unsure if she wanted to continue her marriage.

Their issues came to a head during the Monday, October 23, episode of The Last Resort, where Kalani confessed about her night with Dallas to Asuelu and told him she wanted a divorce.

“I know you’re trying really hard, but I feel like you started trying and it’s too late now,” she told her husband, becoming emotional.

Asuelu then packed his bags to leave the resort and said he wanted to coparent Oliver and Kennedy. “I feel like I do my best and I’m trying and it failed,” he said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Kalani said, “The sooner we divorce, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up. I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”