Family drama. 90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa had to physically kick his mother, Lesina Pulaa, and sister Tammy Acosta out of the home he shares with wife Kalani Faagata and her parents after a heated fight broke out on the Sunday, August 1 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? But why are the Pulaas and Faagatas at odds? Keep scrolling below to find out more about Kalani and Asuelu’s family feud.

Kalani’s Feud With Lesina and Tammy Started in 2019

Lesina and Tammy were first introduced to fans on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At the time, Asuelu and Kalani decided to visit his mom and sister, since the Samoa natives were living in Washington at the time which is not very far from where Kalani and Asuelu live in Utah. The couple traveled with their two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, and Kalani’s sister, Kolini Faagata, during the 2019 holiday season.

Before their trip, Asuelu and Kalani went shopping for presents. “In Samoa’s culture, when you go see your family, [we] not just only come and show up to them, but we bring some gifts, and show your love and support,” Asuelu said in an episode that aired in 2020. His family was also expecting him to come bearing monetary gifts as well, as it is also custom in Samoan culture for children to financially support their parents.

Instagram, discovery+ (2)

Kalani and Asuelu’s Tension With Lesina and Tammy Is About Money

Kalani and Asuelu came to an agreement that they would stay within a small budget for presents and they would also gift Lesina $100 in cash. When they arrived, Lesina and Tammy were upset because they felt $100 was too small of an amount. They also accused Kalani of controlling Asuelu, as they felt the only reason why he was not giving them more money is because Kalani didn’t want to.

Later in season 5, Asuelu explained that he could only give his mom $100 because at the time, he was only working a part-time job at a local grocery store. While Kalani and Asuelu live with her parents, all of the money he makes goes toward financially supporting their family of four.

What Did Lesina Say to Kalani?

Things reached a boiling point when Lesina and Tammy confronted Kalani about the money. Lesina told her daughter-in-law that she wanted Asuelu to leave her and go back to Samoa so he could “do his duty as before” and financially support her. “I’m sorry, Kalani. I don’t care about the kids,” Lesina said.

What Did Tammy Do to Kalani?

Tammy also feels it is Asuelu’s job to financially support their mother. In the same scene, Kalani walked away from her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and Tammy tried to lunge at Kalani. Lesina had to hold Tammy back to prevent her from attacking Kalani, and Tammy threatened to “beat” Kalani “up.”

Tammy Confronts Kalani and Kolini at the Tell-All

Tammy doubled down on her threat to “beat up” Kalani when they filmed the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all virtually in 2020. She also threatened to “beat up” Kalani’s sister, Kolini.

Instagram

Lesina and Tammy Stir Up More Drama

When Kalani and Asuelu returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6, they had not seen Tammy and Lesina since the explosive tell-all. But since Lesina had decided she would be moving back to Samoa for good, Asuelu wanted to invite her and Tammy over to the Faagata home for one last visit during the 2020 holidays.

Kalani was wary about inviting Lesina and Tammy into her home, but she and her family eventually agreed after Asuelu made Tammy promise that she would be on her best behavior.

Tammy Starts a Fight With Kalani’s Sister Kolini

After Kalani and her mom, Lisa Faagata, and dad, Low Faagata, welcomed Tammy and Lesina into their home, everyone sat down for a family dinner. Things went well until Lesina told Asuelu and Kalani that she will need them to send her money once she returns to Samoa. Since they were in a better position financially thanks to Asuelu’s job as a rideshare driver, the couple said they would be willing to send Lesina “small amounts” of money under one condition.

“We both agree that we don’t want you giving money to everybody else,” Kalani said. “If we give you money for you, we would want you to have it.”

Tammy interrupted, telling Asuelu that he should not question their mother about how she would be spending the money. Asuelu explained that in the past, Lesina has given most of her money to the church and would be left with only enough to buy “taro and rice” to eat instead of “good food.”

Asuelu convinced Tammy to stop talking about money, and the family finished their meal and moved on to a White Elephant gift exchange game, where they laughed as they opened silly gifts.

After the gag gifts, Asuelu presented his wife with a gift of a pink and white baby blanket, revealing that he wanted to have another baby in front of his mom and sister even though the couple had previously discussed that Kalani did not want to have any children any time soon.

TLC

Lesina told Kalani that in Samoa, wives are supposed to “listen” to their husbands, which is why Lesina has nine kids. “It’s her body. She can say that she doesn’t want another baby in her body right now,” Kolini said, coming to Kalani’s defense.

“Don’t talk to my mother like that, Kolini,” Tammy said. “I think if you are not [agreeing] with what my son said, son, you better find another wife, please,” Lesina said, and Tammy added that there are “a lot of women in Samoa” who can “give” Asuelu what he wants, which he said was “ridiculous.”

Asuelu got upset and started yelling at Tammy and Lesina, and they yelled back. “I think we’re done yelling,” Kolini said, and that’s when things got heated. “You’re not gonna get into this house and start yelling at him in his own house and disrespecting him. He’s my family now and he just said if she doesn’t want to have a baby, she doesn’t want a baby.”

Tammy stood up, which prompted Lesina and Kolini’s mother, Lisa, to stand up as well. Asuelu jumped in and grabbed Tammy by the waist before carrying her out the door before escorting Lesina as they both screamed and yelled.

Fans will have to tune in to see if the Faagata and Pulaa families can resolve their issues.