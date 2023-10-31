While fans have watched Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa try to work out their issues revolving around infidelity, the TLC personalities officially confirmed their split on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During the Monday, October 30, episode of the spinoff, Kalani, 35, confirmed she wanted a divorce from her husband of seven years, 28, and felt it was best to do it “right away.”

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum explained in a solo interview. “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”

Despite the couple opting to end their marriage, Kalani and Asuelu committed to being better friends and coparents as they raised their twos, Oliver and Kennedy.

Their decision to split came following Kalani’s revelation that she spent the night with her hall pass, Dallas Nuez, who flew out to the Florida resort to come see her after she unblocked him.

Kalani originally blocked Dallas at the start of the couples’ retreat to give her and Asuelu’s marriage a fighting chance; however, she decided to reconnect with Dallas after she caught her husband suspiciously deleting text messages.

After the night with her hall pass, the mom of two called an emergency therapy session to break the news to the Samoa native. She initially planned to just talk with Dallas during their reunion, but revealed that they “ended up doing other things.”

Asuelu was visibly upset by the news and began to cry after finding out she wanted a divorce. Kalani noted that they spent the past seven years trying to make their relationship work and said she was done trying.

Fans have watched Asuelu and Kalani’s love story play out over the years on the franchise and it was only until more recently that their struggles revolving around infidelity took center stage. The pair returned to screens for 90 Day: The Last Resort in August to participate in a couples’ retreat with four other fan-favorite couples. During the August 14 premiere, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his trip to Samoa in 2022.

The California native said she learned about the affair during a FaceTime call when she noticed his tongue was white, which she explained was a sign of an oral yeast infection.

After Asuelu admitted to accepting oral sex from the unnamed woman, he told Kalani she could have a “hall pass” and kiss someone else to get even. While Kalani admitted to kissing Dallas, she also revealed it escalated to actual sex and developing feelings for him.

Despite Kalani battling her lingering feelings for Dallas, later on in the season, she dropped the bombshell that Asuelu’s infidelity wasn’t limited to one occasion but throughout their entire relationship.

“He’s cheated on me throughout our whole entire relationship,” Kalani told costar Liz Woods during the October 9 episode. “He cheated in the beginning. He cheated when I was pregnant. He cheated when I was doing his paperwork to bring him here. He tried to cheat online um, like a year ago. It’s been a steady relationship of cheating.”

The status of Kalani and Dallas’ relationship is unclear as the TLC personality has yet to break her silence regarding where they currently stand. However, a source told The Sun in July that the couple were getting “ready to move in together” and he had already “introduced her to his family.”