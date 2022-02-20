Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have been serving major drama ever since they joined season 5 of the TLC spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple got into an explosive fight on what was meant to be a couples’ getaway after Jasmine found out Gino had sent her nude photos to an ex-girlfriend. But could Jasmine forgive Gino after the betrayal? Keep scrolling below to find out if Gino and Jasmine are still together now.

Gino and Jasmine made their debut on the season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiere in December 2021. The Michigan native met Jasmine online and documented his trip to her native country of Panama to meet her in person for the very first time. The couple seemed to hit it off, but they hit a few rough patches as they struggled with Jasmine’s jealous issues.

While in Panama, the engineer whisked Jasmine away for a $2,500 vacation to San José Island, off the coast Panama, as a Christmas gift. During what should have been a romantic vacation, Jasmine received several Direct Messages from an ex-girlfriend of Gino’s who wanted to warn Jasmine that Gino had been contacting her. After confronting Gino about messaging his ex, Jasmine exchanged messages with Gino’s ex via DM and the ex revealed that Gino had sent her nude photos of Jasmine.

Gino denied it, but then the ex sent a screenshot of the photos and he ultimately confessed. “That was [me] rubbing it into her, yes,” he told her as the American literature teacher started to cry. “But that’s the only time I ever did it, I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is.'”

“I don’t care if it was only once! I trusted on [sic] you to send you those pictures, Gino. I will never be able to trust on [sic] your ever,” she said, sobbing as she got up and walked away from him.

Gino expressed regret for sending the nude photos of Jasmine to his ex-girlfriend. “I wish I could take it back, but it is true that I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine,” he said in his confessional. “I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment. It was a huge mistake. Obviously.”

Jasmine later explained that she was “completely showing [her] breasts” in the photos that Gino had sent to his ex. She then started a conversation with Gino’s ex, who sent Jasmine screenshots of the conversation she had with Gino. In the messages, which appeared onscreen, Gino told his ex that Jasmine “goes crazy if I mention anything about ex’s [sic].” Another message read, “She gets super jealous if I even mention a woman’s name.” Jasmine learned that Gino had sent his ex those messages while she was taking a nap on their island vacation.

The brunette beauty then headed to her and Gino’s hotel room and confronted him, which turned into an explosive, blowout fight. “Shut up your f–king mouth!” she interrupted as he tried to apologize in a scene that aired during the February 6 episode. She also confronted Gino about his past as a “sugar daddy,” and he admitted to paying “sugar babies” anywhere from $200 to $250 to go on dinner dates with him before he met Jasmine — which she learned from his ex.

TLC

“I’m sorry, I’m not a sugar baby. I prefer to have three, four, five, six, seven jobs. I can accept poverty, but this is depressing because men like you take advantage of women that need it,” Jasmine seethed. “And if I’m going to date a sugar f–king daddy, if that’s gonna be my business, which I’m not interested in — look at me. And I’m intelligent. I will get a sugar daddy that is the sugar daddy of the sugar daddies. Not a f–king crazy old man, alone and depressing from Michigan. Give me a break.”

Despite the severity of their fight, it seems like the couple were able to work through their issues. Gino and Jasmine have been sharing loved-up photos of each other via Instagram as their season airs.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.