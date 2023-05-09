‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ is Back for Season 6! Meet the 8 Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back for season 6, including returning alums Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo! An action-packed trailer teases more drama than ever as viewers watch the highs and lows of the long-distance relationships. Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6.

Along with Jasmine and Gino, fans will be introduced to Amanda and Razvan, Riley and Violet, Christian and Cleo, Tyray and Carmella, David and Sheila, Meisha and Nicola, Slater and Dempsey, all of which will have their own challenges and obstacles as TLC cameras follow them around.

Jasmine and Gino had no shortage of drama last season. Despite Gino sending the Panama native’s nude to an ex-girlfriend, along with him being caught on a sugar baby website, the couple is seemingly still together. However, it’s clear fans haven’t seen the end of the couple’s explosive arguments.

“I’m getting really worried,” Gino is seen telling Jasmine in the trailer shared by Entertainment Tonight. “Are you cheating on me?”

In a separate joint confessional, the automotive engineer stormed off as he told Jasmine that she was a “f—king idiot.”

“I’m gonna go to my ex,” the brunette beauty yelled back. “He knows how to f—k. He’s the best man I have ever had. F—k you.”

Fans will also meet David, who is deaf, and Sheila, who is also hearing impaired, as they try to work out their relationship. After being cheated on in his previous relationship, David is sure the mother of one is the love he’s been looking for and made plans to visit her in her native of the Philippines. However, it won’t be easy as the pair spoke mostly through text in the past since Sheila knows limited sign language.

“I am worried what if my son cannot connect with David,” she told producers. “Because he is deaf.”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, June 4 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on TLC.

Keep scrolling to meet the 8 couples starring in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.