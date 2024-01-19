As Jasmine Pineda’s past nude photo scandal comes back to haunt her relationship with Gino Palazzolo on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, look back on what went down and how it involved an ex-girlfriend.

What Happened in ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda’s Nude Photo Scandal?

Jasmine’s nude photo scandal was documented on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2022. The drama started when Jasmine and Gino were on vacation and she received a Direct Message from one of his exes. The ex warned Jasmine that Gino had been contacting her and revealed that he had sent her naked photos of the Panama native.

Gino claimed that he only sent the photos to his ex because he wanted to rub his new relationship in her face. “That’s the only time I ever did it,” he swore. “I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is.’”

During an explosive argument, Jasmine told Gino that she’d never be able to trust him again.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for TLC/startraksphoto.com

“I wish I could take it back,” he admitted. “But it is true I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine. I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment. It was a huge mistake.”

One day later, Jasmine wound up accepting Gino’s apology and giving their relationship another shot.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda Lose Her Job After Nude Photo Scandal?

After Gino’s ex leaked Jasmine’s personal photos to the public, the reality star’s personal life was affected. In 2023, Jasmine revealed that she lost her job because of the situation.

“That information was spread among schools and I was, like, banned from teaching,” she said during the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “Losing my job was a big low for me because being a teacher was a huge part of my identity. Now, without my livelihood and just me waiting for this visa, I feel like I totally depend on Gino and that really makes me feel stuck.”

When Gino and Jasmine returned for season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, she further discussed her career woes. “She sent those pictures to my current job at the time and I got fired from my teacher’s job,” Jasmine shared during a January 2024 episode. “We are talking about my real life, my job, my career … was just ruined because of this person and Gino’s stupid mistake. I blame Gino.”

Jasmine also opened up about struggling with her mental health in the aftermath of the scandal. “I’m dealing with very severe depression,” she wrote on Instagram in 2022.

What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s Ex?

In a preview for the January 21, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Gino and Jasmine discussed a confrontation that she had with his ex. “Did she say anything to provoke the fight?” Gino wondered.

His question led to another blowout argument, as Jasmine was baffled that he would ask that. Gino held his ground as he reiterated, “Did you say anything to provoke the fight or was she just attacking you out of the blue?”

Jasmine went off on Gino. “She was making fun of me, insulting my physical appearance,” she ranted. “She was making ugly comments about my tits, the ones that you sent and she looked at. And you are really asking me if I provoked her?”

When Gino told Jasmine to “calm down” because she was “getting out of control,” she fired back, “What the f–k is wrong with you? All the f–king drama I went through … you’re f–king stupid, man! All the emotional humiliation that I went through and the whole f–king world knew what you did to me and she sent my naked pictures to every f–king blogger she knows and all these f–king people were looking at myself naked. And you’re asking if I provoked her?”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine and Gino Married?

Despite all of their ups and downs, Gino and Jasmine got married in June 2023. In Touch exclusively confirmed in November 2023 that the two had tied the knot in Michigan.