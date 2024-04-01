90 Day Fiance's Jasmine Wants to Divorce Gino Over Kids' Visas

Things aren’t so happily ever after for 90 Day Fiancé newlyweds Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, as the Panama native threatened to divorce her husband in the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8.

During the latest episode on Sunday, March 31, Jasmine, 36, expressed her disappointment in knowing that it could take up to two years for her kids to acquire visas to move to the United States to live with them. She told Gino, 54, that they should have hired a lawyer sooner and begged him to do so as soon as possible. However, Gino told his wife that even with a lawyer, the visa process would take the same amount of time. He also told her that they couldn’t afford a lawyer due to how much they spent on their wedding.

Jasmine was outraged and called Gino an “evil person.” She also said she wasn’t sure the marriage could survive, to which her husband replied, “You’re screwed up in your dumb head.”

Jasmine told Gino that she wanted a divorce and wanted to go back to Panama. Gino said they were both equally to blame in the situation.

Gino and Jasmine learned about the complications with Jasmine’s sons, Juance and JC, moving to America during the March 24 episode. The couple met with an immigration lawyer, who revealed that due to Gino not listing the boys on Jasmine’s visa application, they could not come to the U.S. just yet. Gino and Jasmine were shocked to learn that it would take up to two years for her kids to be able to move, as they previously thought it would take six months.

Jasmine felt hurt by Gino’s refusal to do what it took to bring her kids to America because he had promised her that he would. In the Happily Ever After? season 8 premiere, Jasmine told the Michigan native that she “didn’t feel whole” without her boys by her side.

90 Day Fiance/YouTube

The couple, who tied the knot in February after a rocky four years during 90 Day Fiancé season 10, are also “trying a lot” to have a baby of their own, as Jasmine revealed during the March 24 episode.

“I love it,” she said, while Gino added, “Practice makes perfect.”

The two haven’t always been on the same page about expanding their family. Gino knew from the beginning that he wanted a child with Jasmine, but it took some time before she was ready to be a mom again.

“I believe that Gino deserves to have his own kids. But I don’t really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino. And that’s the part that really scares me,” she said on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Fans can watch Gino and Jasmine’s journey continue on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.