90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda revealed why she doesn’t “expose” Gino Palazzolo’s ex Linzee Ryder after she sent Jasmine’s nude photos to her job, ultimately leading to her termination.

“The only reason why I have never defended myself and expose her for all the things she’s done to me [is] because I know she craves for is attention,” Jasmine, 36, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 24. “Girl, leave me alone. Enough is enough. How many more lies just to get publicity? Last thing you did was the last straw.”

In a separate story post, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added, “I never wanted to argue. I just wanted you to understand how I felt.”

“The last straw” that Jasmine was seemingly hinting at happened during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021, when Jasmine learned Gino sent his ex naked pictures of her. When the Michigan native was confronted, he insisted his intentions were to rub his new relationship in his ex’s face.

“I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is,’” he said. In a private confessional, Gino admitted he sent the photos as “revenge” but wished he could take it back.

The scandal reignited in February 2022 when Jasmine blamed Gino’s ex for causing her to lose her job as an educator, claiming via Instagram that Linzee sent the nude photos to her employer, as well as several bloggers. Linzee responded via her own Stories by claiming that she had “no clue” where Jasmine worked. The adult film star also accused Gino of being a “creep,” according to ScreenRant.

While Gino and Jasmine seemingly worked through their issues, with Jasmine relocating to the United States during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, the argument surfaced again after Gino asked Jasmine if she did anything to “provoke” Linzee into publicizing the photos.

“She was making fun of me, insulting my physical appearance,” Jasmine responded during the January 21 episode, shocked at his question. “She was making ugly comments about my tits, the ones that you sent and she looked at. And you are really asking me if I provoked her?”

After the automotive engineer urged his then-fiancée to “calm down,” Jasmine went into detail about how much the scandal affected her.

“What the f–k is wrong with you? All the f–king drama I went through … you’re f–king stupid, man!” Jasmine shouted. “All the emotional humiliation that I went through and the whole f–king world knew what you did to me and she sent my naked pictures to every f–king blogger she knows and all these f–king people were looking at myself naked. And you’re asking if I provoked her?”