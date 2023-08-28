'90 Day Fiance'- Did Jasmine Cheat on Gino With Dane?

While 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda claimed couldn’t trust her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, after an incident where she caught him sending explicit, topless pictures of her to his ex-girlfriend, it seems Jasmine also has an ex of her own she keeps in contact with. During season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine introduced viewers to her Australian ex-boyfriend, Dane, who was the last person she dated before Gino.

Despite Dane living in the same apartment building as Jasmine, the Panama native maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic. However according to Gino, by Jasmine’s definition of infidelity, she “absolutely cheated.”

Jasmine Initially Kept Her Ex-Boyfriend a Secret

Jasmine and Gino returned to screens during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June 2023. During the spinoff, Gino traveled to Panama after spending 18 months apart from his fiancée.

Jasmine wanted to come clean about her relationship with Dane but didn’t want Gino to get the “wrong idea.” She believed he would because she called Gino “dirty” and said he thinks people are “the same” as him.

During a night out, Gino decided to question Jasmine’s friends after she admitted to video chatting Dane earlier that day. However, at the time, Jasmine assured her fiancé that Dane was just a friend.

“Up to this point, I’ve never questioned Jasmine cheating on me,” he told producers during the July 9 episode. “But to be honest, I don’t know everything Jasmine’s been doing in the 18 months we’ve been apart. And with all the fighting with us, and now she’s being so sneaky about talking to this guy. That’s very suspicious.”

TLC

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Cheat on Gino?

Gino later confronted Jasmine about her relationship with Dane during the July 16 episode after a day visiting the Panama Canal. Jasmine admitted that Dane was her ex-boyfriend but fiercely denied cheating on Gino.

“He’s a gentleman, he’s respectful, he’s very aware that we’re engaged,” Jasmine emphasized to Gino. “We’re not interested in having anything, you understand that?”

However, after Gino found out that Dane lived in the same building as Jasmine, he questioned whether the pair had been involved physically.

“‘Cause cheating to her is even speaking to someone. If I spoke to my ex, she would blow a fit, a gasket,” the automotive engineer told producers. “And here she is, talking to her ex, fantasizing about him, physically seeing him, moved into the same building he’s in. I’m losing my trust.”

The pair made strides in their relationship during a couples’ therapy session, however, their problems ignited after Jasmine asked Gino to continue paying for her apartment while they waited out their K-1 visa.

Gino instead said they could find a cheaper apartment, which Jasmine refused.

“You sound a little spoiled,” Gino told her during the August 27 episode. Meanwhile, she shot back, “I’m being spoiled just for asking for a decent place, even though when I met you, you had money for sugar babies.”

After getting into a heated argument, throwing each other’s things on the ground, Jasmine told Gino in a confessional interview that her ex was “better” than him and was going to go back to him.

She also threatened to show him a video of her having sex with him from one month ago.