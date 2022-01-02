This isn’t his first time being a 90 day fiancé! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo is documenting his first time meeting his long-distance online girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda, on season 5 of the hit TLC reality series. But Gino had previously found love with a foreigner. Keep scrolling below to learn more about Gino’s ex-wife, Denise.

“I’m used to living on my own, but it hasn’t always been this way,” Gino, 51 said in his confessional during TLC debut. “I’ve had a couple serious relationships in the past. My ex-wife is from São Paulo, Brazil.”

The Canton, Michigan native went on to explain how he and his ex-wife, Denise, met. “I worked in Brazil for six months as an engineer,” he said. “We met around that time and we knew we were in love and we wanted to be together. And so, I brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa.”

Unfortunately, their romance fizzled and they decided to end their union. “We lost that spark after seven years of marriage and then we mutually agreed to file for divorce,” Gino said.

In Touch can confirm that Gino filed for divorce from Denise on December 7, 2012. It was finalized on June 7, 2013, according to the online docket.

TLC

“Going through a divorce was very difficult and I did lose some hope that, you know, hey, am I ever gonna find that right person to start a family?” he admitted.

In early 2021, Gino decided to join an international dating site to look for love and that’s where he met Jasmine — a 34-year-old brunette bombshell single mother of two, who works as an American literature teacher and lives in Panama City, Panama.

However, Gino and Jasmine clashed on their first night together during a dinner date because of Jasmine’s jealousy issues and it seems it becomes a larger issue for them in the future.

“Baby, I want to see things that remind me my country in your house,” Jasmine told Gino while they were shopping for souvenirs in a preview for the Sunday, January 2 episode. “Not your stupid ex-wife.”

Courtesy Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

Gino then dropped a bombshell in his confessional. “I worry about what Jasmine would do if she ever found out that I was still friends with one of my exes,” he said.

However, Jasmine gave viewers a tease of how she would react when Gino does come clean with her. “We are gonna forget about the ghosts from the past,” she told him. “They are dead.”