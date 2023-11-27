90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are ​married, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 53, tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in June 2023, a Wayne County Michigan clerk confirmed to In Touch.

The couple ​made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021. After Jasmine and Gino first connected online in 2019, he traveled to Panama in December 2020 to meet his virtual girlfriend in person for the first time. Despite hitting it off, they have faced many ups and downs over the course of their relationship. In addition to Jasmine’s jealousy issues, the couple suffered a long K-1 visa journey and struggled to see eye to eye when it comes to their finances.

News of their wedding comes after fans watched Jasmine meet Gino’s family for the first time ​after moving to Michigan during the November 12 episode. While Gino’s family ultimately became her in-laws, the Panama native didn’t have the best first impression of the family and accused them of “attacking” her.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” she said in a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

The drama continued when Gino’s sister, Michelle, told Jasmine that he had a bachelor party at a strip club behind her back during the November 19 episode.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” Jasmine said in a confessional about the betrayal. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

She later confronted the Michigan native during the November 26 episode and accused him of lying to her all the time. Gino’s decision to not tell Jasmine about the bachelor party seemed to be the final straw in their relationship, and she told him she didn’t want to marry him anymore.

“That’s up to you,” Gino told her. “I can’t marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You’re way overreacting. You’re way out of control and I think you need some help, is what I think.”

TLC

After Jasmine said she needed to book a ticket back to Panama, Gino agreed that it was a good idea. “You are way overreacting about a stupid bachelor party, a once-in-a-lifetime bachelor party that you’re getting this upset,” he added. “You act like I cheated on you or something.”

She then argued that she wasn’t overreacting and admitted that Gino always makes her feel like he’s unfaithful in their relationship.

“I’m tired of having to tell you that I’m sorry for the way that you make me feel,” the TLC personality said before she threw her engagement ring at him. “Take this s–t. I don’t want it. Give it to someone else. I want to go back with my dog to Panama. I want to be with my kids, and people that love me. I know you don’t want me. You make me angry. F–k you, Gino.”

Reporting by Nate Grant