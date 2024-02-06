90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett is trying her shot at overseas love again! The Atlanta native traveled to Greece following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno and seemingly found a spark with Greek soccer player Giannis. While international romances have failed the TLC personality in the past, fans are curious if Chantel and Giannis are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Chantel and Giannis Meet

The 90 Day Fiancé alum met the athlete while on a night out in a Greek club during the January 8, 2024, episode of the 90 Day: The Single Life. During their initial meeting, Giannis revealed he was a professional soccer player who spent the last three years living in London.

“You must be really good,” Chantel joked to which he bluntly replied, “To be honest, yeah.”

What Challenges Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Chantel and Giannis Face?

Almost immediately, Chantel revealed that she had been previously married in the past. While Giannis had never been married himself, he seemed unphased by her revelation.

“I don’t know if it’s just a Greek thing or a him thing to be so understanding, but I see it as a positive and I want to see where this can go,” she told producers. “So I’m going to trust myself and this process of finding new love again.

The health professional took a major gamble when it came to her possible future with Giannis as she and her friends drove four hours to go to his hometown to meet him.

While the pair shared a sweet dinner date, they had a serious conversation about their future while hanging out on the beach the next day. Despite Giannis’ readiness to settle down, Chantel joked that her future husband “would be an orphan.”

TLC

“I don’t agree with that. My family is very important to me,” Giannis responded during the January 29, 2024, episode. “So, we’re very close. But like, it’s not going to be any like involvement. I was always like, kept that separate.”

Giannis then asked if she would consider staying in Greece. “It’s so pretty I’m not sure, I don’t know,” she responded. “Are you gonna give me a reason to? If you did, maybe I’d consider that.”

Giannis agreed that he would, adding, “A good one.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Chantel and Giannis Still Together?

While Chantel has yet to comment on her current relationship status with Giannis, most signs point to the couple splitting up. Chantel recently got a new job as an aesthetics nurse in Sandy Springs, Georgia, showing she has no signs of relocating. The TLC alum also doesn’t follow Giannis on social media, hinting their romance was just a vacation fling.