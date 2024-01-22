90 Day Fiancé fans first got to know John McManus when he appeared on season 9 of the flagship show alongside his brother, Patrick Mendez, and his sister-in-law, Thaís Ramone. He is now giving fans an inside look into his own love life as he pursues a relationship with Megan on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. How did the couple meet, what problems have they faced and are they still together today?

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars John and Megan Meet?

John explained during his 90 Day: The Single Life debut in January 2024 that he felt ready to settle down after he watched Patrick and Thaís fall in love. He then explained that he met a woman named Megan, who is currently living in Texas.

She feels confident that she wants to get married and have more children, though said that John needed to be closer to her in order to pursue anything serious. John previously moved with Patrick and Thaís to Nevada, though moved out of their home after their wedding in February 2022. However, he seems to live nearby and often posts photos and videos with their daughter, Aleesi.

The TLC personality said that he and Megan hit it off and he even visited her in Texas, though admitted he had concerns when it comes to their relationship. John revealed he was a bit apprehensive that she already has a child, though believes he will be able to adjust to being around kids if Megan is the one.

How Many Relationships Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star John Been In?

While Megan was previously married, John has only ever been in three serious relationships.

Despite being previously engaged, John acknowledged that he has not had the best track record when it comes to dating. He also admitted that he has been more involved in more flings and casual hookups than serious relationships. However, he now says that he’s in a place where he’s ready to settle down.

Courtesy of John McManus/Instagram

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars John and Megan Still Together?

John has not shared any indications on whether or not he and Megan are still together. She has not appeared on his Instagram page, though it’s not clear if she has ever been featured on his profile.

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day: The Single Life on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET to watch John and Megan’s relationship play out.