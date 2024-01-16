90 Day Fiancé fans were introduced to Patrick Mendes and his brother, John McManus, during season 9 in 2022. While Patrick tied the knot with Brazil native Thaís Ramone and started a family, John remained a bachelor. However, he’s hoping to change that during 90 Day: The Single Life season 4. After his debut on the spinoff series, many fans wanted to learn more about John.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Patrick’s Brother John?

Massachusetts native John was a supporting cast member during season 9. Patrick and John lived together in Austin, Texas, and when Patrick’s fiancée moved from Brazil to the U.S. to start their 90-day journey down the aisle, she and the brothers moved to a new home in Dallas.

While Patrick and John were close, Thaís wasn’t too fond of her fiancé’s brother, even before she moved to the U.S. She didn’t like how much John drank and partied and encouraged Patrick to live the same lifestyle. Since John and Thaís were in such close quarters, they often butted heads, especially because he was so outspoken.

Even though John was a sore spot between Patrick and Thaís, he became a fan-favorite cast member. John later joined Patrick on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which made him even more popular among viewers. John eventually moved with Patrick and Thaís to Nevada. He moved out of their home after their wedding, but he often posts photos and videos with their daughter, Aleesi, whom the couple welcomed in November 2022.

What Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Patrick’s Brother John McManus Do for Work?

John revealed to ScreenRant that he works for the same home security company as Patrick, Vivint, Inc. While his brother sells the security systems, John installs them.

John Joined ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4

Entertainment Tonight shared the first look at The Single Life season 4 and its cast in December 2023 ahead of the season’s premiere on January 1, 2024. After watching Patrick and Thaís settle down, John felt ready to find love himself. He met a Texas woman who hoped to get married and have more children, although she struggled with John living so far away, according to ET.

John made his debut on The Single Life during the January 15, 2024, episode. The 39-year-old security system installer revealed that he was living with another brother in Las Vegas after he got kicked out of Patrick and Thaís’ home following their wedding. Though John admitted that he wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, he said he’d been chatting with a woman from San Antonio, Texas, for a while and visited her in her home state. She already has a child, which made John a bit apprehensive, but he thought he could adjust to it.