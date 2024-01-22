In January 2024, 90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans witnessed another explosive fight between Gino Palazzolo and fiancée Jasmine Pineda, this time about his ex-girlfriend Linzee Ryder. As viewers may recall, Jasmine and Linzee have a history of trouble between them. But who exactly is Gino’s ex?

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gino’s Ex-Girlfriend Linzee?

Linzee is an adult film star, according to her IMDb page. She revealed on “The Fraudcast” podcast in 2022 that she met Gino on a sugar daddy/sugar baby website around 2015, according to Monsters and Critics. Linzee claimed that Gino continued to try and contact her even after they broke up.

“For a while, I was being nice and replying and he had some pictures of me still on his social media that I wanted him to take down,” she said. “We were still kind of communicating at that point but he would send me pictures of himself with other girls and everything.”

Gino’s alleged attempts to communicate with Linzee led to trouble for him and Jasmine after the couple met on a sugar baby website in 2020.

What Happened Between Gino’s Ex-Girlfriend and Jasmine?

Fans may recall Jasmine’s nude photo scandal from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5. As seen on the show, Gino and Jasmine were on a vacation when she received a message from his ex, who warned her that Gino sent her naked photos of the Panama native. When confronted about it, Gino admitted to sending the photos, but only because he wanted to rub his new relationship in his ex’s face.

“I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is,’” he said.

Jasmine told Gino that she could never trust him again, and he revealed that he regretted what he did.

Linzee Ryder/Instagram

“I wish I could take it back,” the Michigan native said. “But it is true I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine. I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment. It was a huge mistake.”

In February 2022, Jasmine blamed Gino’s ex for causing her to lose her teaching job, claiming in a series of Instagram Stories that Linzee sent the nude photos to her employer, as well as several bloggers. Linzee responded on her own Stories by claiming that she had “no clue” where Jasmine worked. The adult film star also accused Gino of being a “creep,” according to ScreenRant.

Fast forward to the January 21, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, where the nude photos scandal came back to haunt Gino and Jasmine. The couple had another explosive argument about the issue where Gino asked his fiancée if she did anything to “provoke” Linzee allegedly making the photos public.

“She was making fun of me, insulting my physical appearance,” Jasmine responded, astonished at the question. “She was making ugly comments about my tits, the ones that you sent and she looked at. And you are really asking me if I provoked her?”

After Gino told Jasmine to “calm down,” she went off about how much the scandal affected her personal life.

“What the f–k is wrong with you? All the f–king drama I went through … you’re f–king stupid, man!” Jasmine shouted at him. “All the emotional humiliation that I went through and the whole f–king world knew what you did to me and she sent my naked pictures to every f–king blogger she knows and all these f–king people were looking at myself naked. And you’re asking if I provoked her?”