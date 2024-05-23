90 Day Fiance's Jasmine Responds to Gino Cheating Rumors

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda broke her silence on viral rumors she cheated on her husband, Gino Palazzolo, with someone she met at the gym.

“My social media is for promoting the brands I work with including my own vegan protein, not address any nonsense gossip,” Jasmine, 37, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 23. “Book my cameos, subscribe to my OnlyFans and buy my protein. I love you all.”

Rumors ignited earlier that day that the Panama native was unfaithful to her husband after a 90 Day Fiancé fan page claimed Jasmine was allegedly caught cheating with a man she met at a Michigan gym. According to the report, Gino, 54, kicked Jasmine out of his home after discovering the affair in November 2023 and had been living with the unidentified man since.

The account included photos where Jasmine and the unidentified man she allegedly cheated with ate the same food at similar table settings. In another slide, Jasmine posed in lingerie on a rose petal-covered comforter, while another photo showed the 90 Day Fiancé star sprawled out on a blue couch.

“A close source of the new boyfriend has confirmed he has been using the same bedroom comforter for years and that is what she is laying on in with rose petals,” the fan account added in the caption.

Courtesy of Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

Gino and Jasmine remain tight-lipped on their current relationship status, seemingly quiet due to their current appearances on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During the spinoff, Jasmine was adjusting to her new home in the Midwest and was at odds with Gino over failing to properly file the visa paperwork for her two sons living in Panama.

The mom of two learned that it could take up to two years for the visa to be processed and threatened divorce if the automotive engineer didn’t hire a lawyer to assist with the paperwork. In another hurdle, Jasmine informed Gino that she wanted to stop trying to have a baby together and told him he wasn’t “father material.”

“Now that my children won’t be here for two years and my mom is sick, I need to focus on coping with those things,” she explained during the April 14 episode. “Children are exhausting, baby. So it’s going to be tough. And we are not getting any younger … I can tell you I don’t have the same energy.”

Jasmine and Gino first introduced their relationship to fans on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. After Jasmine’s visa was approved, the pair later tied the knot during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.