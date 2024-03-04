Your account
90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell-All Recap: Reunion Part 1

’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 Tell-All Part 1 Recap: 1 Couple Is Pregnant, Another Nearly Split

Reality TV
Updated on: Mar 3, 2024 10:00 pm·
By
90 Day Fiancé season 10 came to a close with six couples getting married, while one couple split before they could walk down the aisle together. But, as longtime fans of the franchise know, their stories aren’t finished yet!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez, Nikki Exotica and Justin Shutencov, Clayton Clark and Analí Vallejos, Citra Herani and Sam Wilson and Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham reunited for part 1 of the tell-all on Sunday, March 3. The reunion was filled with shocking reveals and exciting announcements, including a pregnancy and big moves. Plus, some never-before-seen footage caused a rift for one couple.

