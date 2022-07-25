Bikini babe! 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda has never been shy about flaunting her beach body on social media.

The TV personality regularly shares photos of herself rocking revealing swimsuits with her Instagram followers.

Jasmine is proud of her body and has been open about the work that goes into keeping her physique up to her standards, including plastic surgery.

In June 2022, the Panamanian beauty took to her YouTube channel to detail her experiences of going under the knife. “I have always loved my body, before plastic surgery and after plastic surgery,” the mom of two explained. “The things that I have done to my body are not because I hate my body … I just want to enhance certain aspects about myself.”

Jasmine admitted she is hesitant to make drastic changes to her face before detailing her first cosmetic procedure. “The first time that I ever modified my body was in 2016 and I got a breast augmentation,” she said, explaining that she was underweight and depressed at the time and her doctor recommended a 500cc size.

“You could literally see no difference between a man’s chest and mine, [it] was pretty much the same,” the reality star joked in the YouTube video. “I was in a stage [where] I wanted my revenge body. I separated from my ex-husband after he cheated on me … got the other woman pregnant and I wanted to transform myself.”

Additionally, the Central America native opened up about her thoughts on lip fillers. “For some people, it’s too much but for me, it’s good and I love them,” she continued. “I had no lips so I wanted to feel like, how does it feel to have lips?! It’s so wonderful, I love it … and I did it because I want it.”

Jasmine currently has plans to move to Miami, Florida, with her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo. “According to Gino, it’s more alike to [Panama flag emoji] than Michigan is. He knows I hate cold weather. I’m a summer girl,” the brunette beauty shared about her soon-to-be home.

Once she moves to the United States, she will have plenty more opportunities to soak up the sun in bikinis.

Keep scrolling to see Jasmine’s hottest bikini photos.