Jasmine Pineda blew up at Gino Palazzolo during an explosive argument about his ex-girlfriend. A preview for the Sunday, January 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé gave a glimpse inside the fight, which stemmed from Gino sending his ex nude photos of Jasmine that the ex then shared publicly.

“She sent those pictures to my current job at the time and I got fired from my teacher’s job,” Jasmine, 36, explained in a confessional. “We are talking about my real life, my job, my career … was just ruined because of this person and Gino’s stupid mistake. I blame Gino.”

Gino, 53, asked Jasmine if she “said anything to provoke” a fight with his ex-girlfriend. She was floored by his question. “What did you say?” she asked him. He responded, “Did you say anything to provoke the fight or was she just attacking you out of the blue?”

The Panama native was almost too shocked to give her now-husband, whom she married in June 2023, a response. “She was making fun of me, insulting my physical appearance,” Jasmine insisted. “She was making ugly comments about my tits, the ones that you sent and she looked at. And you are really asking me if I provoked her?”

As Jasmine got heated, Gino urged her to “calm down” and told her that she was “getting out of control.”

“What the f–k is wrong with you?” Jasmine asked. “All the f–ing drama I went through … you’re f–ing stupid, man! All the emotional humiliation that I went through and the whole f–ing world knew about what you did to me and she sent my naked pictures to every f–ing blogger she knows and all these f–ing people were looking at myself naked. And you’re asking if I provoked her?”

The nude photo scandal was documented when Gino and Jasmine appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021. Jasmine received Direct Messages from Gino’s ex, who warned the TLC star that Gino had been contacting her. The ex also revealed that Gino had sent her Jasmine’s naked pictures.

Once he was caught, Gino claimed that he was only trying to rub his new relationship in his ex’s face. “That’s the only time I ever did it,” he insisted. “I was showing her, ‘Look how hot my girlfriend is.’”

Jasmine told Gino she would never be able to trust him again after the incident and he admitted that sending the photos was a “huge mistake.” The tension increased when the ex sent Jasmine the messages Gino had been sending her, including one that said, “[Jasmine] goes crazy if I mention anything about [an ex]” and another that read, “She gets super jealous if I even mention a woman’s name.”

The two eventually made up after Gino apologized. However, their relationship issues continued to be documented on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and season 10 90 Day Fiancé.

