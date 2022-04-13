90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are one of the few couples that left with a happy ending last season, but is the Panamanian beauty in the U.S.? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know about Jasmine’s K-1 visa status.

Jasmine and Gino debuted their love story on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The spinoff followed the Michigan-based automotive designer as he traveled to Panama to meet Jasmine for the first time in person after meeting online. Despite a few bumps in the road that included Gino sending Jasmine’s nude pictures to his ex and “sugar babies,” the pair ended their trip with a proposal.

While Gino revealed to host Shaun Robinson that he submitted the K-1 visa paperwork at the tell-all filmed in January, Jasmine confirmed via an Instagram Q&A session on April 12 that their K-1 visa had been “pre-approved,” so her move to the U.S. could happen “anytime soon.” Also announcing plans to live with her fiancé in Tampa, Florida, instead of his home state of Michigan, the literary instructor added, “According to Gino, it’s more alike to [Panama flag emoji] than Michigan is. He knows I hate cold weather. I’m a summer girl.”

Fans were also curious whether the Panama native would continue to be a teacher in the states. “Being a teacher in the USA is not an easy job. I’m gonna start taking classes to become a real estate agent,” the TLC star responded. “I will love to do that in the USA (it’s not an easy job either but I’m so into it) I’m also tired of the stigma of being a teacher and looking a certain way.”

While Jasmine is adamant about bringing her two children from a previous relationship to the United States, she also disclosed plans of starting a family with Gino as soon as she arrives. “Once I’m in the [U.S. flag emoji] we will start making babies,” the Panama City teacher added.

It’s also possible 90 Day Fiancé fans haven’t seen the last of Jasmine and Gino as a TLC viewer asked, “Do you and Gino plan on returning to 90 days?”

“Hopefully yes,” the brunette beauty replied.