90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is one of the newest members on the franchise, letting TLC cameras follow her love story with Michigan-based automotive engineer Gino Palazzolo as they navigate a long-distance romance. The Panama City teacher shed light on her life as a mom, revealing her custody arrangement and more during a season 5 episode.

How Many Kids Does Jasmine Pineda Have?

Jasmine told viewers that she is a proud mom of two “beautiful baby boys,” noting they are no longer “babies” but will always remain her “babies.”

“My eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest [usually] lives with me, but he has a special condition and during this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside,” the literature instructor explained about their living setup in a solo confessional.

Jasmine added, “I miss [my son] so much,” before sharing that 2020 was a “very difficult” year for her aside from meeting Gino. “It felt so good, it was like therapy,” she gushed of their budding romance.

TLC

How Did Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo Meet?

After divorcing his wife of seven years, Gino tried to change his luck in love by signing up on an international dating site. He was ready to start a family of his own with Jasmine almost immediately after they met for the first time in person, but sneak peek clips reveal their road to the altar will include some drama. Jasmine said that she is more of an extrovert while her beau is more of an introvert. Plus, they will have some struggles with trust issues along the way. Jasmine previously admitted to having strict rules for Gino to follow because she had been cheated on in the past.

“You can be the perfect wife, look so beautiful, treat them good. It’s never enough,” she said on the December 19 episode. “But that’s not gonna happen to me again, no. I have told him that you cannot be nice to women. Especially if I’m around. It’s not psycho, it’s just that … even though I believe Gino is very different from all the other guys, trust is something that you build over time.”

Courtesy Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

What Are Their Thoughts on Having Kids?

After gifting her an electric toothbrush and pregnancy tests upon his arrival in Panama, Gino talked about his hopes of one day becoming a father.

“I have always wanted to have my own kids. A boy and a girl if it works out that way,” he said. “That would be amazing. At this point, I know I’m a little older, but I’m ready. I just needed to meet the right person, and Jasmine, to me, is the right person.”

On the other hand, Jasmine was in no rush to welcome another child. “He wants to have a baby right away, that’s, that’s crazy,” she admitted to cameras about why she wanted to wait. “So, Gino doesn’t know I’m taking birth control pills. And I’m nervous to tell him the truth because he’s gonna be very disappointed.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.