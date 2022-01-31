Nothing to be self-conscious about! 90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo kept fans wondering about what he looks like without a hat. The TLC star was insecure about showing off his head after going bald, but he finally gave fans a look at what he’s been hiding under the hats on the Sunday, January 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The Michigan native, 51, and his Panamanian beauty, Jasmine Pineda, jetted off for a romantic trip to San José Island. As they were going through airport security, Gino was instructed by officials to remove his hat — much to Jasmine’s delight.

“You cannot wear your cap!” the 34-year-old laughed as she translated the instructions for Gino. “I have to take it off?” Gino asked and obliged after the officials confirmed he could not go through the security check with his hat on. After Gino whipped his hat off, revealing a close-shaved head with a bald spot at the top, Jasmine laughed and clapped.

Jasmine gushed over her man’s shaved-head look in her confessional. “The very brief times I have seen him without the hat, I’m telling him like, ‘You are [the] Michigan version of Bruce Willis.’ Like, look at him! He’s a Hollywood star.”

This marks the first time 90 Day Fiancé fans saw Gino’s bare head without a hat all season. In a scene that aired on the season 5 premiere, Gino’s brother teased him about his hat-wearing habit while visiting him before his trip to Panama. “Has she seen you without your hat and [checked] out your hair follicles?” his older brother joked.

“Let’s see what you look like under there,” a producer told Gino. “No, I’m not gonna show you,” he replied with a laugh.

In his confessional, he opened up about why he refused to go anywhere without a hat on his head. “I started wearing a hat I don’t know how many years ago because I have lost my hair over time,” Gino said. “When I don’t have a hat on, I feel like, like I’m naked or something.”

Gino’s sister-in-law asked if he told Jasmine about his baldness. “She does,” he said. “I think we have such a good bond and connection that the looks is like, not such a big deal.”

“Jasmine knows about my hair and stuff, or the hair I don’t have,” Gino added in his confessional. “But on video chat, I always have my hat because I prefer how I look with the hat on. So I’m packing three of my favorite hats and I’ve already told her I’ll be wearing my hat always except when I’m sleeping.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Gino without a hat!