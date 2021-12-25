Golddigger vibes? 90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo is ready to propose and start a family with his long-distance girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda, but his family seems skeptical that she’s in their relationship for the right reasons because Gino has admitted to helping her financially. But what is Gino’s job and how can afford to send money to Jasmine in her native country of Panama?

Gino, 51, is from Canton, Michigan. He met Jasmine, 35, on an international dating site and documented his trip to Panama to meet her in person on season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. As he prepared for his trip, he visited with his uncle Marco and Marco expressed their doubts about his nephew’s new relationship because he felt that foreigners only “want a ticket to come” to America.

“My concern is, is this a scam? Does she got 10 guys that she’s doing this to and you’re all on the string?” Marco asked Gino. He insisted that Jasmine is “emotionally” invested in their relationship because he felt no one could lie about “stuff like that.”

But Marco’s girlfriend, Sandra, brought up another reason why they were concerned: because Jasmine was “getting money” from Gino even though he was unemployed at the time.

“Because of the pandemic, I got laid off from my job [as] an automotive engineer about seven months ago,” Gino explained in his confessional. “But since I’ve been smart with my savings, I thankfully have been able to send money to help Jasmine out.”

Jasmine, who works as an American literature teacher, had also become unemployed during the pandemic. “You know, she had a rough time during the nine months we were talking because she wasn’t working so I had to help her out with some money,” Gino explained to his uncle. “But she’s not a materialistic kind of person.”

TLC

Gino went on to reveal how Jasmine has spent the money he’s given her. “I’ve helped for things such as doing her lips or maybe her eyebrows or maybe facial treatments, possibly her hair or her teeth,” he said in his confessional. “Yeah, I’ve helped her out with those things.”

According to his LinkedIn, Gino worked for Ford as an engineering program manager and the average yearly salary for that position is $112,757, per Glassdoor. Now he works as a product development engineer at Faurecia, and according to Glassdoor, yearly salaries can range from $75,055 to $325,111. So it seems he can more than afford Jasmine’s lavish lifestyle!