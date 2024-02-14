Several familiar couples are coming back to share their stories for season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Who is included in the cast, when does the new season premiere and what happens in the trailer?

Which Couples Are Returning for ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8?

The latest season of the TLC spinoff will bring back fan favorite couples including Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Sherbiny, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 Trailer?

The trailer opened with Kobe and Emily reflecting on their marriage after he moved to the United States to be with her. “Married life so far, it’s OK. Like, it’s not always sweet,” he said in a confessional. However, she made light of the comment by jokingly responding, “It’s OK? Yes we have our ups and downs. But also, we work through them and we’re stronger than ever.”

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei reflected on how their relationship has changed since they got married in 2015 and welcomed kids Shai, Asher and Ariel. “We don’t want any more kids at this point,” he explained.

Courtesy of TLC

Jasmine and Gino’s introduction in the new season showed the Panama native sucking his toe. “Our relationship was very chaotic. But now, just death can separate us,” Jasmine shared about where she and Gino currently stand. The Michigan native timidly added, “Very well said.”

However, the couple later got into a blowout fight when Jasmine accused Gino of trying to “control” her.

One couple that experienced a major change was Nicole and Mahmoud, who relocated to the United States after spending four years together in Egypt. Nicole admitted she was “really anxious” about their new living situation because it was their “last chance to save [their] marriage.” Drama continued to ensue later in the clip when Nicole explained they got into a fight and Mahmoud left their house with her phone and credit card.

Fans also got a glimpse into Thaís and Patrick’s problems, and the Brazil native admitted that his brother, John McManus, was a bad influence on her husband.

Courtesy of TLC

Despite several ups and downs, Angela and Michael explained they were still together and working to obtain their spousal visa so he could move to the United States with her. “This is the most important day of our lives,” Angela said. “I need to get my man home to America.” Clips then showed Angela anxiously waiting to see if the visa was approved, adding that their marriage was “over” if he couldn’t relocate.

Big Ed and Liz also hinted at problems in their relationship. “I didn’t want to do that to you. But I should’ve come clean,” he told an emotional Liz, though it’s not clear what they’re talking about. “It’s not like I want somebody else.” Liz wiped tears off of her face as she said she “found out” about the situation from his friend.

Courtesy of TLC

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 Premiere?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.