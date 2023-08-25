90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda slammed her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, after he criticized her for having extravagant demands.

The couple got into a fight after Jasmine, 37, told Gino, 53, he needed to pay her rent until her K-1 visa was approved.

“If I’m not gonna have my man like, will you then at least be willing to help me pay for this apartment?” she asked in a teaser clip of the Sunday, August 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which was shared by People. Jasmine added that she was “sick and tired of moving” because it caused “so much stress, sadness, misery.”

Gino argued that her current apartment was “the best of the best” and suggested she look for something that cost $1,500 or $2,000 instead.

“I know that he could afford it so paying for the apartment until the visa comes through shouldn’t be an issue,” Jasmine complained in a confessional. “But for me, it is not just about the apartment. Gino has had so many opportunities to show me that I am his priority.”

She continued, “Like hire an immigration lawyer for our K-1 visa, pay for this apartment so I can stay here while we wait for the K-1 visa, but he won’t do any of that and I’m sick of it.”

Gino continued to push for Jasmine to look at more affordable housing accommodations, though she said she wasn’t willing to compromise. “You sound a little spoiled,” he told her.

“I’ve been so good to you,” she fired back. “But I’m a little spoiled just for asking for a decent place?”

Jasmine then claimed that Gino had “money for sugar babies” when they first met and was paying “$300 for dates.” She added that he gave money to his ex so that she could go on trips to theme parks. “For one week’s vacation, you pay more than what I’m begging you for one month for me to live in a comfortable place,” she argued.

However, Gino said the situations were not the same. The couple continued to fight and both called each other “trash,” while Jasmine eventually started removing Gino’s clothes from her closet and demanded that he leave.

The clip concluded with Gino throwing her belongings on the ground. “Get out of my f–k-ing way!” Jasmine shouted as she left the room.

TLC (2)

Jasmine and Gino made their reality TV debut during season 5 of the TLC show. While fans have watched them face several ups and downs, the pair ultimately became engaged at the end of the season. Their problems continued during season 6, where viewers have watched them get into fights over Jasmine’s K-1 ​visa process and their lacking sex life.

Additionally, they argued about Gino’s desire to have a prenup before they tied the knot.

“I’ve sacrificed so much for Gino and he’s asking for a contract even though I have to leave everything and go to the United States knowing if this doesn’t work I could end up in the streets, because he’s not going to give me anything,” Jasmine explained about why she didn’t want to sign a prenup during the July 2 episode.

Following several arguments on the topic, Jasmine and Gino ultimately decided they didn’t need to move forward with the prenup.

Fans can continue to watch their love story play out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.