Diddy Reacts to Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship After Sharing Throwback Photo

Jealous? Diddy reacted to ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s romance with Ben Affleck.

“I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” the rapper, 51, told Vanity Fair in his new September cover story.

As for why he shared a throwback photo with the “On the Floor” singer, 52, he said there wasn’t any “trolling involved” and insisted “that’s just my friend.”

The Ciroc owner, whose real name is Sean John Combs, acknowledged that the only woman who could have ever made him transform from bachelor to married man would’ve been the late Kim Porter, the mother of three of his six children.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ‘Cause I was like, man, you had it,” he told the magazine of her 2018 death. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time.”

“I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”

Shutterstock (2)

Ben, 48, and Jen recently returned home from their PDA-packed tour of Europe to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

The pair “looked totally loved up” while celebrating her special day a source exclusively told In Touch.

“Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” the insider shared about their outing together on July 24. “A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking,” the source added of the sober actor. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

Jen — who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Ben — who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — have even gone on blended family outings.

Most recently, the couple were spotted house-hunting with Max and Emme and shopping with Emme and Sam.

Although the 13 Going on 30 actress was initially hesitant to let her children meet J. Lo, she later had a change of heart.

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow,” a separate source told In Touch of the coparents. “Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”