Diddy Says Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' in Resurfaced Clip

A resurfaced clip of Sean “Diddy” Combs saying Justin Bieber “knows better” than to talk about the “things” they do together has left many people feeling unsettled amid the abuse accusations that have been made against the rapper and his ongoing legal troubles.

A February 2011 clip of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, 54, and the “Baby” singer, 30, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! made the rounds online on Friday, October 4. In the video, Diddy told the talk show host, 56, that he and Justin have “become friends in a strange way,” while Justin compared their friendship to that of Rob Dyrdek and bodyguard Christopher “Big Black” Boykin.

“I’m Big and you’re Rob,” Justin joked.

Diddy continued, “To a lot of us, he’s like a little brother. … He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that, in the industry-wise … the record industry is a strong family. And he’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we want to protect him because he’s such, genuinely a nice person besides his talent. … He’s one of the greatest kids that you could ever know.”

Justin — who was 16 years old at the time — smiled, leaned over and shook Diddy’s hand as the crowd cheered. Jimmy then pointed out that Diddy had purchased a Bentley for his son and asked when the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper would get a fancy car for Justin. The “Stay” hitmaker said that Diddy bought him a Lamborghini, but he hadn’t received it yet. Diddy’s smile vanished and he appeared to be annoyed at the comment.

“He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house,” Diddy said. “And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television.”

Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a New York City hotel room on September 16. A grand jury alleged that the mogul had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” according to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and has maintained that he is innocent. A judge ruled during his arraignment hearing on September 17 that he would be held without bail until trial, as prosecutors believed that he was a flight risk and could potentially intimidate witnesses if released. The rapper is being detained at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In Touch exclusively reported on September 30 that Diddy’s lawyers had filed a formal appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. They asked to overturn the judge’s ruling to deny bail, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

During a press conference on October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee claimed that a 9-year-old boy and other minors were among 120 other alleged victims of Diddy’s sexual abuse. The record producer’s lawyer Erica Wolff denied the accusation in a statement.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff told TMZ. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

The accusations made against Diddy have raised concern for Justin, who met the rapper when he was 13 years old and often hung out with him amid his own rise to fame.

“The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Thursday, October 3. “But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.