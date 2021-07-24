Let’s Get Loud Because Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Quotes About Each Other Will Make You Swoon

Let’s get loud because Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s reunion has us feeling like it’s 2002 all over again. The couple famously dated after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli and got engaged later that year. However, they never made it down the aisle.

Fast forward to 2021, and the pair have officially rekindled their romance. Despite their ups and downs over the years, though, they’ve always had nice things to say about one another.

Prior to their romance going public, the Deep Water actor gushed the “On the Floor” singer is a “great talent.”

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Ben told InStyle of his then-ex. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

He also touched on her “J. Lo glow,” and joked, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

A source exclusively told In Touch the father of three — who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — is “serious” about his relationship with Jenny From the Block. “They’re talking about their future together,” the insider divulged.

As for how the 13 Going on 30 star feels about Ben’s fast-moving romance? She “has nothing against J. Lo” and was on board with him introducing her to their kids.

“Whatever happens in the end, Jen thinks her kids getting to know J. Lo, [her children] Emme and Max is a good thing,” a second insider shared. “People come into your lives all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control it all. That’s just life.”

Keep scrolling to see Bennifer’s sweetest quotes about each other over the years.