Bennifer is officially official! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday by going Instagram official in a kissing photo with Ben Affleck. The “On the Floor” singer uploaded a snapshot of the couple as they packed on the PDA.

“5 2 … what it do,” J. Lo captioned a photo collage while ringing in her special day on Saturday, July 24. Jennifer uploaded three pictures of herself posing in a sexy swimsuit on a yacht in Monaco, but she snuck in a final pic of the lovebirds locking lips. The Selena star and Ben, 48, looked so in love as they wrapped their arms around each other and shared a steamy kiss.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As expected, the singer’s followers had quite the reaction to their shameless photographed makeout. “I’M SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. My heart can’t take it!!!!” one user proclaimed in the comments section of Jen’s post, while another echoed, “BENNIFER FOREVER.” A third chimed in, gushing, “I love that you made it official the best way possible.”

This isn’t the first time Jen and Ben have been spotted kissing on a luxury boat. In the singer’s music video for her 2002 hit “Jenny From the Block,” the duo can be seen sharing an intimate moment on the back of a boat as the video was heavily focused on their romance.

Jen and Ben’s status as an Instagram-official couple comes days after the two were seen cuddling up at pal Leah Remini‘s birthday party on July 22. The former King of Queens star, 51, uploaded a video from the event, which included a pic of the Hustlers actress and Ben in a photo booth.

The rekindled lovers haven’t been shy when it comes to their romance as they’ve been spotted spending a lot of time together in recent months. Jen and the Good Will Hunting alum gave their love another shot since the Emmy nominee ended her engagement with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

Shutterstock

Things may be moving fast between the two, but Jen and Ben — who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 — don’t want to “[waste] any time,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in May. “Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all. They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

By the looks of their PDA-packed photo, it sure seems like Jen and Ben are back on track!