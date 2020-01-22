Always in his heart. Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to his late ex-partner, Kim Porter, on Wednesday, January 22. The loving mother passed away on November 15, 2018, and is deeply missed by the music legend, 50.

“If you got a good woman please let her know. Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW,” Diddy caption a photo of the beauty playing a drum and looking carefree. “And everyone doesn’t get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!!” He continued with four yellow heart emojis. “@ladykp I’ll honor you forever. [RED HEART EMOJI].”

Courtesy of Diddy/Instagram

Several fans took to the comments to show Diddy some love and echo his message. “So true … We take people for granted and believe they will always be here,” one user wrote. “They say women love too early [and] men love too late … I hope your message sinks in,” another added. “Thank you @diddy for keeping your emotions raw and honest. It’s refreshing to see in a man. Blessings and prayers,” a third noted with a praying hands emoji.

Back in November 2019, Diddy shared another sweet message dedicated to his late love, one year after her death. “I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much,” he wrote on Instagram with a broken heart emoji. “Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter,” he continued, with a red heart emoji.

Kim passed away at the age of 47. Prior to her passing, she had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks. Her cause of death was confirmed to be lobar pneumonia. Diddy and the late beauty were together for 13 years before they went their separate ways in 2007. They remained connected through their three children — Christian, 21 and twins Jessie James and D’Lila, both 12. She is forever missed by her loving family and friends.