Kamie Crawford is saying goodbye to Catfish after 6 seasons.

“After six years of living my absolute dream working on Catfish — one of the most iconic shows in television history, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to the next adventure,” Kamie, 31, shared in a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, October 3.

MTV’s docuseries Catfish debuted in 2012, following couples who met online as they came face-to-face for the first time. The show featured plenty of wild personalities, with most couples choosing to end their relationships after meeting in person. The hosts helped individuals uncover whether their online partners were genuine or deceiving them about their true identities.

The TV personality officially took over as host of the series in 2020, following her initial appearance as a guest cohost with Nev Schulman during season 7, which aired from January 2018 to August 2019.

“When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish’s production department asking if I wanted to guest cohost two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would’ve imagined the life, love, memories, and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I am so grateful for every moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love — whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves more.”

Getty

She said her mom always taught her that “people may not always remember what you said, but they’ll always remember how you made them feel,” adding that the “outpour of love” she receives proves that she has done what she “always intended on doing.”

Reflecting on her journey from guest host to permanent cohost on the show, she said, “Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and accepting me with welcoming arms. Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier to fill some pretty big shoes. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and the impact I’ve left and I am forever grateful to Nev, Critical Content and MTV for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I’ve been working towards since I was 19 years old.”

“I have so many new dreams now and although I’m writing this with tears in my eyes (y’all know I’m a water sign at the end of the day),” she concluded. “I am excited for what’s to come and I’m even more honored that I get to take you all with me.”

The official Instagram account for Catfish shared a sweet message under the post, writing, “Thank you for everything.” Meanwhile, MTV’s official account commented, “Always part of the family.”

Catfish is available to stream on Hulu.