Ben Affleck seemed like a doting boyfriend when he took Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, on a fun shopping trip in the Hamptons on July 6.

The rekindled couple went out to Long Island, NY, to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with their families.

Ben, 48, rocked a T-shirt with a lightning bolt emblem and a black cap for the outing. Max, 13, rocked a green shirt and black sweatshirt.

While Jennifer, 51, wasn’t photographed with her boo and her children, her twins looked like they were having fun with the Oscar winner.

The Hustlers star recently spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how she feels she’s currently living her best life amid her romance with the Argo actor.

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” she said.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she added. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Jennifer continued, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

On July 2, J. Lo and Ben were spotted with their children during a fun outing to Universal Studios Hollywood. The lovebirds took Max, Emme and Ben’s son, Samuel, to the amusement park.

Back in June, Ben even bonded with Max at the “I’m Real” singer’s sister’s birthday party in Malibu. A video acquired by Page Six showed Bennifer cuddling up and kissing at the table before Max walked over to show them something on his cell phone. The teen talked with Ben for a while as they laughed about what was on the device.

A source previously told In Touch that the Massachusetts native “connected” with Max and Emme. “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” the insider said. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

