From Tiny Tot to Teenager! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Is All Grown Up

Um, Jennifer Garner, is that you? Although the actress and her daughter Violet are 33 years apart, their similarities are uncanny. (Sorry, Ben Affleck!) Not only are their facial features nearly identical, but the teen is already just as tall as her mama.

Although Violet hit her teenage years in 2018, it’s always been a top priority of the Peppermint actress to keep her kiddos grounded.

“It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” she previously told Southern Living. “That doesn’t reflect the world.”

She added, “I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had — to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I’d be pretty happy.”

It’s no secret Jen and her middle child get along extremely well. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source previously divulged to In Touch exclusively about Jen’s relationship with her firstborn. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

These days, the mom of three — who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Ben — has been spending lots of time with her children. Jen has been seeing businessman John Miller while Ben has rekindled his romance with former ex Jennifer Lopez.

An insider revealed to In Touch John and Jen like to keep their relationship pretty “private” for the most part. The pair got back together in May 2021 after less than a year after their initial split.

However, “Jen and John’s relationship isn’t as intense as J. Lo and Ben’s. They have a great companionship and are seeing where it leads,” the insider added. A separate insider confirmed to In Touch in August 2020 that Jennifer and John previously split up before Los Angeles went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Violet from a toddler to today.