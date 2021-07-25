Birthday bliss! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “looked totally loved up” while celebrating her 52nd birthday in France, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” the insider reveals about the couple’s outing on Saturday, July 24. “A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking.”

The source continues, “Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

J. Lo rang in her birthday with a getaway to the South of France with Ben, 48. The couple enjoyed a yacht trip just off the coast of Monaco, where the “On the Floor” singer posed for several photos showing off her toned physique in a red printed bikini with a sheer cover-up. She shared a series of shots via Instagram, and the very last photo featured a very steamy kiss between her and the Justice League star.

The makeout pictures marked the first time Jen has shared a photo of Ben on social media since they rekindled their romance. Bennifer first started dating in 2002 and got engaged shortly after, but they called off their wedding and broke up in 2004. Seventeen years later, the couple reconnected following the Hustlers star’s split from ex-fiancé and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

After getting a second chance at love, the “Dinero” singer and the Argo actor’s relationship started “moving fast,” a separate insider told In Touch in May. “Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the insider reveals. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

Prior to their French getaway, Jen and Ben were spotted touring several houses together in the L.A. area as the Bronx native is looking to relocate. “The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” a source previously explained. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”