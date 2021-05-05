Taking a trip down memory lane! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the power couple of the early 2000s, and nearly 20 years later, they’re making headlines once again.

Following the songstress’ April 2015 split from Alex Rodriguez, she was spotted with her ex-fiancé on multiple occasions. Following their two-year romance, Ben and Jennifer stayed friends, so it’s unclear if anything romantic is going on between them. However, fans are holding out hope for a relationship reconciliation as the duo is “hanging out again.”

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” a source told In Touch in April 2021. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

Ben and Jennifer first met in 2002 while filming their movie Gigli, and started dating that same year. The Good Will Hunting actor got down on one knee in November 2002. The following year, while doing press for their film, Jennifer spoke briefly about their relationship during an interview with NBC. “We became friends first,” she explained. “That is the honest to God truth.”

E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

The couple was set to walk down the aisle in September 2003 but called off the wedding days before exchanging their vows. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple shared in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

Ben and J. Lo never rescheduled their impending nuptials and announced their split months later in January 2004. Jennifer moved on and married Marc Anthony after their breakup, while Ben went public with Jennifer Garner. Despite their split, there was no bad blood between them.

“All the last-minute, broken engagement drama is behind them,” the same insider told In Touch. “They had hashed that out years ago, even though Jen still gives him grief about it, which he admits he deserves … it’s all in the past.”

Ben and Jennifer are “very happy to be in each other’s lives and are taking it one day at a time,” the source added, noting that the former flames “are smiling from ear to ear, catching up on all they’ve been through, talking about their kids, projects, it’s like two old friends reuniting.”

Scroll through our gallery for a look back at Ben and Jennifer’s complete relationship timeline.