Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Ben' Necklace After Birthday With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is continuing to flaunt her love for boyfriend Ben Affleck, this time with a new piece of jewelry. She sported a necklace that spelled out the letters of his first name, which you can see here.

The 52-year-old flaunted the new bling in honor of her sweetie while on a shopping trip in Monaco, just two days after her ultra-romantic birthday celebration with Ben, 48. He whisked her off to St. Tropez, France, where the couple cuddled aboard a luxury mega-yacht.

Jen looked gorgeous in a short white minidress with spaghetti straps as she headed ashore for some retail therapy. The look allowed the singer-dancer to flaunt her incredible legs, as she added an olive green fedora hat for a pop of color.

The couple nearly broke the internet when Jennifer shared video and photos of herself wearing a tiny red Valentino bikini aboard their yacht. She also made Ben Instagram official by posting a photo of him passionately kissing her in her sexy swimwear. Seventeen years after the pair called off their engagement, their rekindled romance is hotter than ever!

MEGA

Ben was even photographed recreating his epic scene from J Lo’s “Jenny From the Block” 2002 music video, where he caressed her famed hot pink bikini-clad derriere. Only this time, it wasn’t for a professional project, as he just seemed to be enjoying a moment of intimacy, which long-lensed paparazzi were able to capture.

Bennifer were the ultimate celebrity couple in the early aughts. The pair fell in love in 2001 while filming the box office bomb Gigli. In November of the following year, he proposed with a 6.1-carat radiant cut pink diamond engagement ring.

Ben and Jen were scheduled to be married in September 2003, but postponed their nuptials just days before the ceremony. The couple broke up in early 2004. She went on to wed singer Marc Anthony in June of that year, divorcing after a decade of marriage in 2014. Ben married his Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner in June 2005, splitting up 10 years later.

Fast forward to April 2021, when two weeks after announcing her breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer and Ben were photographer together in Los Angeles, giving Bennifer 2.0 a shot after 17 years apart. They’ve proven that their over-the-top romantic gestures are still alive, between his renting a luxury super yacht in the south of France for her birthday and Jen wearing a necklace featuring her boyfriend’s name.