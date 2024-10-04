Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny demanded their ex-friend Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit be thrown out after she publicly compared them to Diddy, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, T.I., 45, and Tiny, 49, asked the court to ignore Sabrina’s pleas to not dismiss her case.

They also scoffed at Sabrina and her legal team for claiming their actions are similar to Diddy and Harvey Weinstein.

T.I. and Tiny are owed $96,000 from Sabrina. They asked that her defamation suit be tossed due to her failure to pay the fees. Sabrina opposed the request and called the motion filed a “desperate stunt.”

She said it was a common tactic used before by Harvey and Diddy.

Jerritt Clark / Getty

Now, in response, T.I. and Tiny accused Sabrina of maligning them with the claims. They said Sabrina’s lawyers gave interviews where they “doubled down on the comparisons to the likes of Harvey and Diddy.”

T.I. and Tiny said, “Such conduct is unbecoming of a legal professional. The court should not tolerate it.” The judge has yet to rule.

Sabrina sued the couple in 2021 claiming they ruined her reputation.

She said it all started after she publicly accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head and threatening her. In addition, she made public claims that T.I. and Tiny had abused women over the years.

She said this led to them harassing her online and third parties to threaten her.

Tiny posted a photo of Sabrina’s son with T.I. amid the drama.

She captioned the post, “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help.” T.I. and Tiny denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Their lawyer called Sabrina, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The couple successfully argued for the dismissal of several claims in the suit. As a result, T.I. and Tiny were awarded $96,000 in legal fees in October 2023.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Recently, T.I. and Tiny asked the court to dismiss the entire case. They said Sabrina had failed to pay the legal fees despite being ordered to cough up the amount within 90 days of the court order.

He added, “In the three-and-a-half years since filing her frivolous lawsuit, [Sabrina] and her counsel have failed to do anything in the case.”

In response, Sabrina’s lawyers slammed T.I. and Tiny’s motion asking for the case to be dismissed.

The lawyers said, “This Motion should never have been filed. It is nothing more than a blatant grab for media attention — a desperate stunt to distract from the real issues at hand. It’s a common tactic we’ve seen used before by high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who sexually traffic women and then weaponize the press to shame and humiliate their victims, hoping to bury the truth under scandal and manipulation.”

Diddy and Harvey denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The lawyer continued, “[T.I. and Tiny] are no different. They shame their victims (like Ms. Peterson) in the press, and Ms. Peterson has suffered an onslaught of online hate as a result of the recent press coverage on the Motion.”

The case is ongoing.