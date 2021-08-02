Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got! It appears that Jennifer Lopez kept and treasured the expensive jewelry Ben Affleck gave her during their three-year romance in the early aughts. Another item from their first go at love as seemingly reappeared, nearly 20 years after the 48-year-old first gave it to J. Lo.

The 52-year-old was sporting what appeared to be a yellow diamond Harry Winston bracelet that the Argo star gave her in 2002. She was wearing the nearly identical-looking bauble in a July 30 photo while flaunting her body in an electric yellow bikini aboard a yacht. The reunited couple has been sailing down the Italian Riviera ever since Jennifer’s July 24 birthday.

The Twitter user @jloaffleck was the first to point out the apparently resurfaced bling, sharing side-by-side photos to show how the bracelet looks the same as the jewelry she recently wore. The account was also the first to point out on May 24 that Ben was wearing the same silver watch he wore in J. Lo’s 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block,” as he caressed her famous derriere. He was also photographed the same timepiece while sitting court side at a 2003 Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jennifer and Ben have been using jewelry to telegraph their feelings for one another. She wore a diamond necklace that spelled out the letters of his first name during a shopping trip in Monaco on July 26. It came two days after he whisked his girlfriend off to a yachting vacation that started in St. Tropez, France. The couple were most recently spotted in Capri, Italy.

Ben is proving to be just as generous with gifting Jennifer with one-of-a-kind jewelry during their rekindled romance. He spent $45,000 on a Foundrae necklace featuring pendants that symbolized the journey of their love. The centerpiece featured a Bowden’s Knot, which is “a heraldic motif symbolizing the connectivity of true love,” according to Foundrae’s site.

Another pendant was the Medium Medallion, to represent resilience. “Wild, abundant and untamed, the blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity,” the description explains. “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The Thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

“The way Ben put the necklace together is really meaningful,” Foundrae jewelry’s creative director and cofounder, Beth Bugdaycay, told The Adventurine about this thoughtful birthday gift. “He didn’t just get her the biggest diamond he could find, he wanted to say something about their relationship.”