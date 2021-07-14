Jennifer Garner has no objections to ex-husband Ben Affleck introducing their kids to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star “won’t stand in the way of family,” an insider dishes to In Touch.

The insider continues, “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

The source also explains that Affleck and Garner’s kids “have met J. Lo and each other in passing, and the meeting “went well” and was “casual.” “Samuel has spent the most time with J. Lo and he thinks she’s cool. Samuel, [J. Lo’s twins,] Emme and Max, had a blast at their recent amusement park visit,” the insider adds. The Hustlers star, 51, and the Oscar winner, 48, were spotted with their kids having fun at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 2. Broadimage/Shutterstock “Whatever happens in the end, Jen thinks her kids getting to know J. Lo, Emme and Max is a good thing. People come into your lives all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control it all. That’s just life,” the source concludes. A rep for Garner did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment. Affleck, Lopez, Max, Emme, 13, and Samuel, 9 have been seen on numerous shopping trips together this month. The group sunned in the Hamptons and hung out in Los Angeles. Inside Jennifer Lopez's A-List Dating History — Ben Affleck, A-Rod, More A separate source told In Touch in June that Garner, 49, initially thought it’s “way too soon” to introduce Lopez to their kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel. “They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider told In Touch about the duo’s coparenting at the time. “Just because Emme and Max have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.”