Love is very much in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during her 52nd birthday celebrations in Nerano, Italy.

The A-listers were spotted getting cozy while enjoying a romantic dinner date for two on Wednesday, July 28, with J. Lo sitting on the Gone Girl actor’s lap as they conversed at the table in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Ben, 48, and Jennifer appeared to be in bliss, laughing, smiling from ear to ear and tenderly embracing each other throughout their meal. To no surprise, the famous pair were just as affectionate on the boat ride over to the restaurant.

Ever since they arrived in Europe, the former Gigli costars have not kept their hands, nor their eyes, off of each other. Jennifer even stepped out wearing a diamond necklace with Ben’s name during a shopping trip in Monaco.

J. Lo and Ben “looked totally loved up” while celebrating her birthday, a source exclusively told In Touch about their PDA-filled festivities overseas.

“Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” the insider shared about their outing together on July 24. “A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking,” the source added. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

Bennifer’s reunion first made headlines in April when the Pearl Harbor star was spotted visiting her mansion in Los Angeles, California. Earlier that month, he gushed over J. Lo’s “great talent” in an interview with InStyle, revealing he had nothing but respect for her nearly two decades after they parted ways in 2004.

Shutterstock (2)

Jennifer and Ben ignited romance rumors shortly after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez confirmed their split on April 15. Interestingly, Alex, 46, and J. Lo have since almost had a run-in during her Italian getaway.

On July 27, the former MLB star and Golf Channel host Melanie Collins took their jet skis past Jennifer and Ben’s yacht in St. Tropez. “Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them,” a source told Page Six, shutting down A-Rod romance rumors.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has shared several bikini-clad snaps from her fun getaway, captioning her latest post, “It’s my birthday. 5 2 … what it do.”