Princess Kate Middleton is expected to make her next public appearance at the The Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday in November, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Paul said that he expects Kate, 42, to appear at the upcoming event after she held a meeting at Windsor Castle on September 24 to discuss plans for the royal Christmas Carol Service.

“I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict. That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at,” he explained on behalf of Slingo. “But there aren’t many occasions through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends.”

Paul said that the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace “is a very big night,” adding that Kate “may appear at that, but there aren’t many other occasions that she will.”

The National Service of Remembrance “provides the nation with a physical reminder of all those who have served and sacrificed, with British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen and women represented, together with members of the emergency services and civilians, ensuring that no-one is forgotten,” according to BritishLegion.org.

Kate stepped out of the spotlight in January when she underwent a planned abdominal surgery. After continuing to lead a private life, she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer on March 22.

She continued to focus on her health as she maintained privacy by stepping down from her royal duties. Six months after revealing her diagnosis, Kate shared a rare update about her cancer battle and announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatments on September 9.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a video that featured sweet moments with husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The mother of three continued, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate shared that their main “focus” is to continue staying “cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she added. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

After sharing the positive update, Kate made her first public appearance at the Sunday morning service at Crathie Kirk on September 22.