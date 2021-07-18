Family affair! Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck were spotted house hunting with her kids on Saturday, July 17.

Ben, 48, drove to the listing in a black car with J. Lo, 51, her son, Max, and daughter, Emme. The twins, 13, tagged along for the outing to tour their possible new home, according to photos obtained by Fox News.

This is the second time this week that the A-list couple has been spotted looking at houses in the area. The Way Back star and the “On the Floor” singer were seen arriving at a mansion listed for $64,950,000 in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighborhood on Thursday, July 15. According to a video obtained by TMZ, the lovebirds even shared a kiss together in the car.

Jen has been eyeing a move to Los Angeles ever since she reunited with Ben nearly 17 years after their breakup. Bennifer previously dated and got engaged in 2002, but they called off their wedding and split in 2004. They both moved on romantically over the years, but they reconnected after the Hustlers star broke off her engagement from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

The Bronx native is itching to live near her beau and away from any “reminders” of the former MLB star, a source previously told In Touch in June. “The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source explained. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

Jen and the Argo actor are “talking about their future together,” another insider told In Touch at the time. Since then, the couple have introduced each other to their kids — Jen shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben shares Violet, Seraphina and Sam with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While Garner felt it was “too soon” for Ben to introduce J. Lo to their three children, she eventually agreed and gave him her blessing. “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow,” a separate source told In Touch. “Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”