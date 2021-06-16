Jennifer Garner is happy her ex Ben Affleck appears to have found love with on-again flame Jennifer Lopez, but she thinks it’s “way too soon” to introduce J. Lo to their kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider tells In Touch about the duo’s coparenting. “Just because Emme and Max [J. Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins] have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Affleck, 48, appeared to be getting along quite well with Lopez’s 13-year-old kids when they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu on June 13. The group was celebrating J. Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez’s birthday and at one point during the meal, Max walked over to the couple and showed the Argo star something on his phone. Emme later was seen checking out the screen while standing behind her mom.

Garner wants Affleck to wait a bit longer until bringing J. Lo around his kids, although she does give the pair her seal of approval. “Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and J. Lo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider tells In Touch about Garner’s plans. “She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners.”

The Peppermint star, who is now in a rekindled romance with on-again boyfriend John Miller, got back together with her businessman beau in May, less than a year after In Touch confirmed the couple parted ways. “Jen and John are back on,” a source told Us Weekly on May 4. “It started up a few weeks ago.”

Shutterstock (3)

Although love is in the air for both Garner and Affleck, the Yes Day actress is “cautious” about how fast his romance with J. Lo is moving along after they sparked relationship rumors in April, another insider exclusively told In Touch in early June. “When he’s working on films, happy in his personal life and working his AA program, she can sleep at night,” the insider said. “Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him. The kids adore him.”

Lopez and Affleck got back together in the wake of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, whom she was with for four years prior to Bennifer’s reunion.