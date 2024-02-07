Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Broke Up or Divorced, From ‘ACE Family’ Stars to Landon Barker

2024 has already been a big year for celebrity splits. From reality stars to former boy band heartthrobs, several celebrity couples have decided that a new year was time for a fresh start in their love lives.

On New Year’s Day, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean announced his split from his estranged wife 10 months after they separated. Just one day later, The Bachelorette success story couple Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay announced they were parting ways after ​four years of marriage to “start anew.”

On January 10, YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom shocked fans when they shared that they were amicably separating after seven years of marriage. Then, on February 7, Travis Barker‘s son Landon Barker and influencer Charli D’Amelio, his girlfriend of more than one year, announced they were calling it quits.

