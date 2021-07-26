Don’t mind if I do! Ben Affleck grabbed girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s butt while celebrating her birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Deep Water actor helped himself to a handful of J. Lo’s booty while aboard the $130 million vessel. The very similar scene resembled the “On the Floor” singer’s 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block,” in which Ben rubs her backside.

The power couple hasn’t been shy about flaunting their romance ever since Jen and fiancé Alex Rodriguez split in April. At the time, they released a statement promising to “continue to work together and support each other.” They wrote, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jennifer shares kids Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Shutterstock; inset EliotPress/MEGA

The 13 Going on 30 actress was initially hesitant about letting their children meet the Hustlers star, but she later came around. A source exclusively told In Touch, “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.” The insider added, she “won’t stand in the way of family.”

A separate source divulged that “Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other” while ringing in the brunette babe’s 52nd birthday. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!” They also noted the sober actor wasn’t “drinking.”

J. Lo went Instagram official with her beau on Sunday, July 25, 17 years after the couple ended their engagement. The pair met on the set of their movie Gigli in 2002 and got engaged later that year. However, they never made it down the aisle.

“We didn’t try to have a public relationship,” J. Lo shared in 2016 on The Jess Cagle Interview about their highly publicized romance. “We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure … I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there.” They do say timing is everything! Perhaps 2021 is Bennifer‘s year.