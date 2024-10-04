Ben Affleck has been flirting up a storm with Jennifer Lopez despite forging ahead with their divorce. In light of their friendly encounters, an insider exclusively tells In Touch that his loved ones, including ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are worried he’s getting sucked back in and that he’s playing with fire in more ways than one.

“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” the source tells In Touch. “It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”

The insider adds that Garner, 52, “in particular, just thinks it’s a terrible idea.”

“For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy,” the source continues. “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”

After noting that “the odds of he and J. Lo being able to fix their relationship and live happily ever after are so slim,” the insider adds that “Ben’s still saying that he wants a divorce.”

“It just seems very self-destructive to be going down this path and people are begging him to get a grip and start acting with a little more intention instead of just following every urge he gets,” the source concludes about the Gone Girl actor, 52.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August after two years of marriage. Despite legally filing to end their marriage, the exes have been spotted on several outings together with their children in recent months.

Affleck shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Back in September, Lopez and Affleck joined their kids for a meal at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Both Lopez and Affleck appeared to be in good spirits as they caught up, according to photos from the outing. However, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that the reunion highlighted the weak spots in their relationship.

“Jennifer craves romance and adulation,” the source explained, adding that Affleck “is always looking for the next rush, whether it’s good for him or not. Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife.”

While the exes “clearly still” had a “physical attraction between them,” the insider said that their “conflicts are still there” and they could potentially experience “more resentment.”

Meanwhile, a third source exclusively told In Touch that Lopez is holding “so much resentment” against Affleck amid their split. “She’s made it plain she’ll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on the marriage in such a savage manner,” the insider dished.